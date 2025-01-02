IOCL to provide fueling services at Noida International Airport

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), a public sector oil marketing company, will provide fueling services at Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. The airport is expected to be inaugurated early next fiscal, according to a statement released on Thursday.

Under a 30-year concession agreement, IOCL will operate fuel stations at three locations within the airport premises-- near the main western access road for passengers, at the airside for airport operations, and close to the eastern cargo precinct, the private airport operator said.

"Our collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd marks another milestone in NIA's journey to operational readiness. By partnering with IOCL, we will ensure seamless and efficient fueling services at the airport," said Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport.

This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer convenience, said Sumeet Munshi, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Noida Divisional Office, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. PTI IAS DR