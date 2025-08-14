IOC's Panipat refinery secures nation's first ISCC CORSIA certification for SAF production

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) In a significant milestone for India's clean energy journey, the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has become the first in the country to earn the esteemed ISCC CORSIA certification for producing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) at its Panipat Refinery.

"The certification, a prerequisite for commercial SAF production, represents a significant advancement in India's capability for the production, certification and distribution of SAF," the company said in a statement.

The milestone was marked by a special ceremony where Cotecna formally handed over the certification to IOC chairman A S Sahney in the presence of Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and Maneesh Kumar, Joint Director General, DGCA.

The ISCC CORSIA certification (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification - ISCC - developed under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation - CORSIA - by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), validates that SAF meets the highest international sustainability and lifecycle carbon emission standards.

SAF is a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel, made from renewable or waste-derived sources instead of fossil fuels. It's designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from air travel while being fully compatible with existing aircraft engines and fueling infrastructure.

Certifications like ISCC CORSIA (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) ensure the fuel meets environmental and social standards.

"SAF produced at IOC's Panipat refinery has undergone rigorous assessment for lifecycle carbon emissions and traceability, creating a clear pathway for Indian airlines to integrate certified SAF into their operations," the statement said.

The certification also sets a benchmark for other domestic refiners and industry players to scale up SAF production, in line with the government's vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

With this recognition, IOC has once again reaffirmed its role as a trailblazer in India's energy transition, bringing India closer to a greener, cleaner aviation future. PTI ANZ DRR