Ionic Wealth starts offering digital access to specialised investment funds

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) Ionic Wealth on Friday said it has become the first firm in the country to enable digital access to Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), with the new asset class going live on its platform within an hour of the BSE activating the product for distribution.

SIFs, introduced by markets regulator Sebi, are positioned as one of the most sophisticated categories in the alternative investment landscape.

These offer exposure to complex, high-conviction strategies that have so far largely remained confined to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs) and institutions through manual onboarding processes.

"We were live with SIF within an hour of BSE enabling it. This requires considerable tech bandwidth and close collaboration with our partners to make it happen, but more importantly, it reflects our commitment to building a future-ready wealth platform for India's affluent investors," said Shobhit Mathur, Co-founder of Ionic Wealth.

Mumbai-based Ionic Wealth, a brand of Angel One Wealth, offers a wide range of investment products and services catering to HNIs and UHNIs.