IoTechWorld Avigation partners with Swiss company Pix4D to offer precision farming solutions

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Drone manufacturer IoTechWorld Avigation on Friday said it has tied up with Switzerland-based Pix4D to jointly offer precision farming solutions in India.

Pix4D specialises in photogrammetry software technology, which is used for advanced agricultural mapping.

Precision agriculture means technology-enabled approach to farming management that observes, measures, and analyses the needs of individual fields and crops. It helps in increasing productivity and reduce input costs.

IoTechWorld, a startup founded in 2017 by Deepak Bhardwaj and Anoop Upadhyay, has a manufacturing facility in Gurugram. It sells agri drones priced at about Rs 7.5 lakh plus GST.

IoTechWorld Avigation recently bagged a contract to supply 500 drones to fertiliser major IFFCO.

Earlier this year, the company entered into a partnership with Syngenta India for the introduction of drone spraying for agriculture purposes across the country.

IoTechWorld Avigation is targeting to sell 3,000 drones this fiscal, a six-fold jump from the previous year, on rising demand mainly from agrochemical firms and agriculture universities. PTI MJH MJH TRB TRB