IP facilitation centre to provide handholding to MSMEs, startups: LG

Jammu, Nov 30 (PTI) Highlighting Intellectual Property Rights' critical role in fostering innovation and economic growth, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that IP facilitation centre in Jammu and Kashmir will provide handholding to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, startups in filing IPRs and assist innovators in registration process.

Advertisment

He also lauded the MSME Ministry and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for creating awareness about Intellectual property rights.

Sinha, who inaugurated the two-day national-level intellectual property rights conclave ''IP yatra'' here, said, “I consider Intellectual properties as a catalyst for the progress of J&K. We are developing a robust research & development and legal framework for its protection and IP facilitation centre will provide handholding to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, Startups in filing IPRs and assist innovators in registration process".

“IP Yatra conclave will lead the way for MSMEs, innovators and Startups to effectively use the various instruments of Intellectual Property Rights such as GI tags, patents, trademarks, copyrights for protection and development of their trade and businesses,” the Lt Governor said.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration to foster innovation and promote intangible assets like Intellectual Properties and Geographical Indications for unique products of the Union Territory.

He said as many as 10 products of handloom & handicraft and five products of Agriculture & Allied Sector have received GI tag and it will benefit community as well as boost the economic growth of Jammu Kashmir. PTI AB MR