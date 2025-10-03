IPA names Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel as President

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) on Friday said Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel has taken over as president of the organisation.

Patel succeeds Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta.

The IPA leadership team also includes Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark, who has been appointed as vice president.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for the Indian pharmaceutical industry, IPA, which represents 23 leading national pharmaceutical companies, said in a statement.

"The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry has been playing a vital role in advancing the industry's vision for patient care and access. With the new leadership team, we will continue to build on recent reforms and breakthroughs with a focus on innovation, patient access, and the highest standards of quality in healthcare," IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said.