Ipca Laboratories Q4 net profit up 14 pc at Rs 68 cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Ipca Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 14 per cent to Rs 68 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore during the January-March quarter of 2023-24 financial year.

During the quarter, revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,247 crore as compared to Rs 2,033 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Net profit stood at Rs 738 crore for 2024-25 fiscal against Rs 547 crore in FY24.

Revenue rose to Rs 8,940 crore for the last fiscal from Rs 7,705 crore a year ago.

The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share for the year ended March 31, 2025.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories were trading 0.67 per cent lower at Rs 1,485.70 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW