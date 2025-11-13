Ipca Labs Q2 net profit up 23 pc at Rs 283 cr

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Ipca Laboratories on Thursday posted a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 283 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 229 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,556 crore for the second quarter, as against Rs 2,355 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company closed 2.92 per cent down at Rs 1,302.70 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS DRR