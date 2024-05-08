IPCL, E2S to develop Thermal Energy Storage System for efficient storage, transmission

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Power utility firm India Power Corporation Ltd (IPCL) and Switzerland-based E2S Power have joined hands to develop Thermal Energy Storage System (TESS) unit for efficient storage and transmission of energy.

The 250Kwh TESS, developed by E2S, has been synchronized with the IPCL system and will help the company achieve its goal of integrating 80 per cent renewable energy into the distribution system by the end of this year, a joint statement on Wednesday said.

This technology will be very critical to achieve India's net zero emission targets by not only allowing renewable energy to be stored efficiently but most importantly, enabling flexibility in thermal power operations to accommodate more power in the system without compromising the efficiency and health of thermal power plants, that are critical for the energy security of the country, it said.

The technology is a unique proposition for power sector players to integrate renewables and thermal energy seamlessly, it claimed.

IPCL's TESS business aims to extend its geographical reach across India, South East Asia, and ASEAN countries, promising widespread impact and potential, it added.

This initiative also seamlessly aligns with the Make in India initiative, with the majority of the TESS components being sourced locally against Lithium-ion Battery systems that are dependent on imports to the extent of 90 per cent of the components, IPCL director Somesh Dasgupta said.

"With the deep penetration of renewable sources of electrical power such as solar and wind, flexibilisation of thermal power plants is essential. With the successful development and testing of our system, we can ramp up installation of these systems in Indian power plants that would enable much more flexible, reliable and ensure less intensive operations," E2S Chief Technology Officer Sergei Pancheshnyi said. PTI DP SHW