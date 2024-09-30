IPF sees Rs 3,000cr capex in Bengal, plans new poly parks and sector skill centre

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) The Indian Plastics Federation (IPF) on Monday announced plans to develop at least two additional poly parks in West Bengal, alongside its existing Sankrail polypark, in response to rising demand and fresh capex in the sector amid anti-plastic rhetoric by certain groups.

The plastics lobby also revealed that, due to a shortage of skilled manpower, it is set to launch a sector skill centre at Sankrail in Howrah district, which is pending approval from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

"Approximately Rs 3,000 crore worth of capital expenditure is already planned over the next few years, which could potentially generate around 2 lakh new jobs in the state. Given this scenario, more poly parks are needed. One is planned for Uluberia on a 50-acre land parcel, while we are scouting for a suitable site along the Durgapur Highway for the other," said IPF President Lalit Agarwal on the sidelines of the 65th AGM.

Agarwal added that the IPF is ready with the infrastructure for the skill development centre at the Sankrail poly park and is awaiting NSDC approval.

IPF Secretary Shyam Lal Agarwal stated that the additional capex is expected to contribute Rs 20,000 crore to the state's GDP, on top of the existing Rs 35,000 crore generated by around 5,500 units, mostly in the MSME sector, which provide direct and indirect employment to five lakh people.

Stating that the IPF is taking several initiatives to raise awareness about the disposal of plastic, Agarwal noted that the government's directive for packaging companies to recycle will help reduce environmental hazards and promote reuse.

Amit Kumar Agarwal said that since the central government imposed restrictions on Chinese toys, domestic demand has surged, with an estimated 50 per cent of toys now made in India, compared to just 2-3 per cent previously. PTI BSM NN