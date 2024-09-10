iPhone 16 Series, Apple Watch Series 10 launched; know prices in India

New Delhi: Apple's much-anticipated event, dubbed "It's Glowtime," concluded with the launch of the new iPhone 16 series and the Apple Watch Series 10 on Monday.

Here's a comprehensive look at what was revealed, focusing on pricing in India and the new features these devices bring.

iPhone 16 Series

Pricing in India: The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, with the iPhone 16 Plus at Rs 89,900. For those eyeing the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max at Rs 1,44,900.

This pricing reflects a strategic move by Apple, making the devices slightly more accessible in India due to reduced import duties and local manufacturing efforts.

New features:

Apple Intelligence: Central to the iPhone 16 series is Apple Intelligence, a new AI system designed to enhance user interaction with their devices. This system leverages Apple's silicon for on-device AI processing, offering features like real-time language translation, advanced photo editing with AI suggestions, and personalized content recommendations based on user habits, all while prioritizing privacy.

Camera innovations: The iPhone 16 Pro models introduce a 48MP Fusion camera system, capable of recording 4K video at 120fps, a first for iPhone cameras. This setup includes a new Camera Control button for quick access to camera functions, enhancing photography and videography experiences.

Performance and battery life: Powered by the A18 Pro chip, these phones promise a significant performance boost and battery life improvement, making them ideal for gaming and professional use.

Apple Watch Series 10

Pricing in India: The Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900, positioning itself as a premium health and fitness accessory.

New features:

Health monitoring: Series 10 introduces sleep apnea detection, using accelerometer data to monitor breathing disturbances during sleep. This feature could potentially save lives by early detection of sleep disorders.

Design and display: Featuring Apple's first wide-angle OLED display, the Series 10 offers a larger screen area in a thinner design, enhancing readability and interaction. The design also includes new materials for comfort and style, with options like polished titanium for a premium feel.

Sports and fitness: Enhanced with new sensors for water temperature and depth, it's tailored for water sports enthusiasts. The watch also boasts the most accurate GPS in a sports watch, according to Apple, making it ideal for runners, cyclists, and more.

Availability of iPhone 16 Series and Apple Watch Series 10

Both the iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10 are set to pre-order starting September 13, with availability from September 20.