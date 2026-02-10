IPL 2026: Skybags named official luggage partner of CSK

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Noted brand Skybags, part of VIP Industries, has been named the official luggage partner of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings for the 2026 season.

VIP Industries Ltd Managing Director and CEO Atul Jain formally exchanged documents with Chennai Super Kings Managing Director KS Viswanathan at an event here on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, Skybags will retail an exclusive co-branded range of luggage and backpacks reflecting CSK’s brand identity while catering to the needs of today’s consumers, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the association, Atul Jain said, "Cricket is deeply woven into India’s cultural fabric, and CSK is one of the most respected and successful franchises in the league." "This partnership is a natural extension of Skybags’ philosophy of connecting with young, aspirational Indians through platforms they are most passionate about. This is just the beginning of many such meaningful sporting associations for Skybags," he added.

The collaboration will see Skybags closely integrated into CSK’s fan engagement activities throughout the 2026 season.

Luggage will be priced from Rs 4,590, while backpacks will start at Rs 1,999, the statement said.

CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan said, "We are delighted to welcome Skybags to the CSK family as our Official Luggage Partner. We are confident this partnership will enhance the fan experience and strengthen our connection with supporters. Fans now have an additional way to celebrate their passion for CSK." The co-branded Skybags and CSK range will be available nationwide through 500 Skybags retail outlets, e-commerce platforms, and the official CSK website, it added. PTI VIJ SSK