IPL Biologicals appoints cricketer Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) IPL Biologicals Ltd on Monday said it has appointed cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the company's brand ambassador.

IPL Biologicals offers biological solutions for agriculture. It has a portfolio of bio-fertilizers and bio-pesticides with more than 60 products for disease and pest management, plant nutrient & health management, and soil management.

In a statement, Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka, President of IPL Biologicals, said, Yuvraj's remarkable journey inspires us, and his association with our brand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our expansion journey." PTI MJH SHW