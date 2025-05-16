IPL Biologicals launches six new biological products to boost crop yield

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) IPL Biologicals announced on Friday the launch of six new products under the 'NXG Range' to boost farm productivity and drive sustainability.

These six products -- Subtilin, Viridex, Sporidex, BT-dex, BEE Boost, and 360 -- in soluble powder format are developed specifically to be compatible with micro-irrigation systems, the company said in a statement.

IPL Biologicals President Harsh Vardhan Bhagchandka said, "The soluble powder format offers operational advantages, such as improved shelf stability, simplified application, and reduced risk of clogging during mixing or irrigation".

The formulations are composed of high colony-forming unit (CFU) microbial strains, which will contribute to the faster onset of biological activity in the field, he added.

Bhagchandka said the need for regenerative, high-performance inputs is expected to intensify as the global agri-biologicals market progresses toward a projected size of USD 43 billion by 2035.

The NXG platform is a step toward addressing that demand through scientifically validated and irrigation-compatible formats, he added.

Established in 1994 and headquartered in New Delhi, IPL Biologicals is a biotechnology company specialising in microbial-based solutions for sustainable agriculture. PTI LUX LUX BAL BAL