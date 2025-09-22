IPL Biologicals partners with Mitsui India, AgSmart to market bio-pesticides in Philippines

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) IPL Biologicals Ltd has signed an agreement with Mitsui India and AgSmart to market some bio-pesticide (microbial) products in the Philippines.

These bio-pesticides would replace the dangerous chemical pesticides, it added.

The company did not mention the sales potential in both volume and value terms from these partnerships.

IPL Biologicals Ltd specialises in biological solutions for agriculture and has a portfolio of bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides. It has over 50 products in disease and pest management, plant nutrient & health management, and soil management.

The company has a factory in Haridwar, and a new automated plant is going to be commissioned shortly in Gujarat.

Mitsui & Co. is a global trading and investment company with a presence in more than 60 countries and a diverse business portfolio covering a wide range of industries. Mitsui India is a part of the Mitsui & Co. group company.