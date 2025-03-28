IPO-bound CIEL HR Services acquires Vibrant Screen to strengthen HR solutions portfolio

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Technology-driven human resources solutions provider CIEL HR Services on Friday said it has acquired Vibrant Screen, which offers background verification services worldwide.

The move would strengthen CIEL HR's staffing solutions portfolio further, according to a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

CIEL HR has been expanding its portfolio through acquisitions, including Jombay, Aargee Staffing, Courseplay, Thomas Assessments / People Metrics.

Through these additions, CIEL HR has been strengthening its offerings by adding HR-tech solutions to its portfolio.

With over 24 years of expertise, Vibrant Screen Pvt Ltd (VSPL) offers a comprehensive suite of verification services, including employment, education, address, criminal records, database listing, credit history, drug test, and identity checks, designed to help organisations mitigate risks and ensure safe hiring practices.

The company serves a diverse client base of over 240 organisations across the BFSI and IT sectors, including Fortune 500 companies.

"By bringing VSPL's expertise under our umbrella, we're offering our clients another layer of confidence in their hiring decisions while moving closer to our vision of being a truly comprehensive HR solutions provider," K Pandiarajan, Executive Chairperson of CIEL HR Group, said.

Vibhav Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Vibrant Screen, said, "Our partnership with CIEL HR marks a significant step forward, paving the way to new opportunities for innovation and service expansion for our valued clients." Last month, CIEL HR received market regulator Sebi go ahead to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 335 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 47.4 lakh shares by promoters and other selling shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

At present, promoters and promoter group entities hold 87 per cent stake in the company. PTI SP DRR