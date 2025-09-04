IPO-bound Kanodia Cement appoints Anurag Srivastava as CEO

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) IPO-bound Kanodia Cement on Thursday announced the appointment of Anurag Srivastava as its chief executive officer.

The appointment is effective from August 30, Kanodia Cement said in a statement.

Srivastava, who has over 15 years of leadership experience in the building materials industry, joined Kanodia Cement from Wonder Cement Ltd, where he led the company's growth journey from January 2017 to August 2025. Prior to this, he held leadership positions with Heidelberg and Jaypee Cement.

"I am excited to join Kanodia Cement at this transformative stage. With a strong foundation already in place, my focus will be on unlocking new opportunities, driving innovation, and steering the company towards its next phase of growth and leadership in the cement industry," Srivastava said on his new role.

In May, the cement manufacturing firm filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to float an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO is entirely an Offer For Sale of 1.49 crore shares by promoters and an individual shareholder, with no fresh issue component. PTI SP SP SHW