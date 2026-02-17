IPO-bound Kissht's NBFC arm gets Crisil Rating upgrade on strong growth

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Digital lending platform Kissht, operated by Onemi Technologies, on Tuesday said its NBFC arm Si Creva Capital Services has received a credit rating upgrade from Crisil Ratings, reflecting strong business momentum and a healthy capital position.

Crisil upgraded the company's long-term rating to A-/Stable from BBB+/Stable, and raised the short-term rating to A1 from A2+, Kissht said in a statement.

The ratings on its non-convertible debentures have also been upgraded.

"The rating upgrade reflects Kissht's strong business momentum, improving profitability, and healthy capitalisation profile," the company said.

According to the rating rationale, assets under management (AUM) rose to Rs 5,533 crore as of September 30, 2025, from Rs 4,087 crore as of March 31, 2025, driven by expansion in its unsecured personal loan portfolio.

Crisil highlighted the company's digital lending model, disciplined underwriting practices and strong capital cushion as key strengths underpinning the upgrade.

The upgrade highlights the strength of Kissht's integrated digital platform, which delivers fully digital, technology-driven credit solutions to consumers across India.

"This Crisil rating upgrade is a significant milestone for Kissht and reflects the strength of our business model, our focus on responsible lending, and our commitment to sustainable growth.

"We remain dedicated to expanding access to transparent and reliable financial solutions while maintaining prudent risk management standards," Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO of Kissht, said.

Last month, OnEMI Technology Solutions received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 88.79 lakh equity shares by existing investors, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from its fresh issuance will be utilised for augmenting the capital base of its subsidiary, Si Creva, to meet its future capital requirements and rest for general corporate purposes. PTI SP BAL BAL