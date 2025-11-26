IPO-bound Laser Power & Infra secures Rs 836 cr utility projects

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Laser Power & Infra on Wednesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 836 crore from NTPC, Kanpur Electric Supply Company Ltd (KESCo) and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd for utility projects.

These projects fall under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and each project involves supply of the company's in-house manufactured power cables, conductors and system-strengthening materials.

Of the Rs 836 crore orders, Laser Power & Infra secured Rs 422.11 crore project from KESCo; Rs 212.06 crore from NTPC and Rs 202.13 crore from Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (JDVVNL).

"Over three decades, we've built the company as a manufacturing-driven organisation with deep backward integration.This integration approach supports cost optimization, strengthens supply chain reliability, and ensures secure delivery of our power cables," Deepak Goel, Chairman and Managing Director, Laser Power & Infra, said in a statement.

"While these projects are executed on a turnkey basis, the real value comes from the volumes of cables and conductors we supply from our integrated plants in West Bengal. EPC simply enables us to deliver and install our own products to the same standards we follow inside the factory," he added.

Kolkata-based Laser Power & Infra filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi in September seeking its approval to raise Rs 1,200 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares valued Rs 400 crore.

Incorporated in 1988, Laser Power & Infra is an integrated provider, manufacturer of power cables, conductors and specialised products and compounds for India's power transmission and distribution industry.

It operates three manufacturing units in West Bengal with a combined capacity of 73,100 metric tonne as of March 31, 2025.

In FY25, the company generated revenue from operations of Rs 2,570 crore and earned a profit after tax of Rs 106 crore. PTI SP ANU