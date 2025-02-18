IPO-bound NSE's valuation jumps 200% to Rs 4.7 lakh cr: Report

Mumbai: The IPO-bound NSE's valuation jumped 201 per cent in 2024 to Rs 4.7 lakh crore, a report said on Tuesday.

The largest India equity bourse, which is reported to have restarted its listing process by applying for a no-objection from markets regulator Sebi, is already the 10th-most valuable private company in the country, as per the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list of listed as well as unlisted companies.

The valuation was pegged at Rs 3.12 lakh crore, as per a September 2024 report. Another media report said the company, which also runs the world's largest derivatives exchange, aims to sell 10 per cent of holding in the IPO.

The overall revenues jumped 28 per cent to Rs 16,352 crore in FY24, and the post-tax profit surged 51 per cent to Rs 8,306 crore. The stock bourse had moved on the listing plans after getting some clarity on allegations of not allowing equitable access to its members.

Hurun said it has travelled across the country and spoken with industry experts, journalists, bankers and accessed publicly available data sources while arriving at the valuation for private or unlisted companies.

The list of companies is led by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries with a Rs 17.5 lakh crore valuation, while Tata Consultancy Services came second at Rs 16.1 lakh crore with a 30 per cent growth.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was valued at Rs 2,73,530 crore as on December 13, which was used as the cut-off date for the list.

The Adani Group, which includes nine listed companies, was valued at Rs 13.40 lakh crore, while the Ambani-led Reliance Group's overall valuation was pegged at Rs 19.71 lakh crore.

The salt-to-software Tata Sons led among the industrial groups in valuation, with a 37 per cent jump in valuation to Rs 32.27 lakh crore.

The qualifying threshold for making it into the top-500 jumped 43 per cent to Rs 9,580 crore during the year, and this was the first time that all the companies in the list were valued at over USD 1 billion, Hurun's Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

Cumulative value of companies in the list rose 40 per cent to USD 3.8 trillion, while the biggest gains were witnessed by Motilal Oswal, Inox Wind, Zpto and Dixon, as per the list.

These 500 companies, with a combined revenue of USD 1 trillion, posted a profit of Rs 8 lakh crore, paid Rs 2.2 lakh crore in taxes and employ 85 lakh people, it said.

They collectively spent Rs 11,000 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) aspect in 2024, the report added.