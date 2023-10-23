IPO-bound Rockingdeals Circular eyes expansion in northeast region, newer markets

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Rockingdeals Circular Economy Ltd (RDCEL), which has filed papers for an initial public offering worth Rs 25 crore, plans to expand its presence in the northeast region and newer markets, according to a top company official.

RDCEL is a B2B sourcing company that specialises in unboxed, excess inventory and refurbished products across 18 stock-keeping units, including electrical appliances, apparel & footwear, mobile and mobile accessories.

"We are expanding to newer markets every day and are confident to quadruple our topline in the next two years," the company's promoter and MD Aman Preet told reporters on Monday.

The company has announced plans to expand its foothold in the northeast region that presents "ample opportunities for growth".

Last month, the company filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) through which it aims to raise up to Rs 25 crore.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards working capital requirements, brand positioning, marketing, advertising, and general corporate purposes, as per the draft papers.

The company has appointed Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd as the book-running lead manager, and the shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge.