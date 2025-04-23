IPO-bound Shiprocket partners with CriticaLog; forays into premium shipping segment

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) IPO-bound Shiprocket on Wednesday said it has partnered with logistics firm CriticaLog to enter the premium shipping category, marking its foray into the specialised segment of transporting high-value goods, including gold and diamond jewellery.

"CriticaLog's expertise in handling time-sensitive and high-value shipments, combined with Shiprocket's advanced logistics technology, will ensure a seamless shipping experience for jewellers," the logistics company said in a statement.

India's gems and jewellery sector contributes over 7 per cent to the GDP and comprises more than 3 lakh players.

As e-commerce adoption rises among these merchants, particularly in smaller towns, the need for dependable logistics solutions will become critical.

The Gurugram-based Shiprocket said the partnership with CriticaLog addresses this gap by enabling a level-playing field for smaller jewellers.

"We're focused on building the rails that help every merchant of Bharat, whether in a small town or a metro, and help them grow faster through eCommerce.

"Our partnership with CriticaLog is a step in that direction, especially for jewellers who need precision and trust in logistics. It levels the playing field and lets smaller sellers compete with the biggest names out there in the market," Shiprocket MD & CEO Saahil Goel said. PTI HG TRB