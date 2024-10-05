IPO-bound Swiggy launches 'XL' fleet to cater to bulk orders

New Delhi: IPO-bound food tech platform Swiggy on Saturday formally launched its bulk order 'XL' fleet to serve large orders in one go.

The launch comes hours after Swiggy announced it has started a 10-minute meals and beverages delivery service 'Bolt', currently operational in select cities.

The large order fleet, on a pilot run for the past few weeks, was formally launched on Saturday in Gurugram, on the day of Haryana Assembly elections.

"To commemorate its official launch, the Swiggy XL EV fleet delivered 3,500 meals to electoral officials at more than 580 polling booths in Gurugram and Badshahpur constituencies. This service was provided free of cost to the District Administration," Swiggy stated.

Sidharth Bhakoo, National Business Head of Swiggy Food Marketplace said, the food delivery services are helping in the overall growth of the F&B sector in India by driving new consumption occasions, promoting supply proliferation and enabling expansion of consumer base.

"Food is also very closely associated with conviviality and mirth, so we are witnessing demand for bulk orders when families and friends get together. The festival season is perhaps the best time to launch this service, when there is gaiety and joy all around, and everyone celebrates with their loved ones. Swiggy XL will ensure that there is no interruption in parties and gatherings and no delay in large orders," he said.

Bhakoo added that in the coming weeks, the service will be extended to more cities.

A fleet of 20 Swiggy XL EVs delivered three meals- dinner on October 4, Friday, and breakfast and lunch, on October 5, Saturday.