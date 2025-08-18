IPO-bound Tata Capital profit more than doubles to Rs 1,041-cr in June qtr

New Delhi: Non-banking financial company Tata Capital on Monday reported more than doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,040.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

In the same quarter last year, the IPO-bound company had reported a profit of Rs 472.21 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 7,691.65 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 6,557.40 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2025, Tata Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, Tata Capital filed updated draft papers for a mega initial public offering (IPO), with people familiar with the matter pegging the issue size at USD 2 billion (Rs 17,200 crore). This would value the company at around USD 11 billion.

According to the updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the proposed IPO of 47.58 crore shares comprises a fresh issue of 21 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares.

Under the OFS component, Tata Sons will offload 23 crore shares, while the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will divest 3.58 crore shares.

Currently, Tata Sons holds an 88.6 per cent stake in Tata Capital, while IFC owns a 1.8 per cent holding.

If successful, this IPO will become the largest public issue in India’s financial sector. It will also mark the Tata Group’s second public listing in recent years, following the debut of Tata Technologies in November 2023.

The public issue is being undertaken in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) listing mandate for upper-layer NBFCs, which requires them to be listed within three years of classification. Tata Capital was designated as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.