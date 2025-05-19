IPO market starts buzzing; 6 companies line up plans to raise over Rs 11,000-cr in May

New Delhi: After a tepid start to 2025, the IPO market is getting back on track with six main-board companies, including Schloss Bangalore -- owner of luxury hotel chain The Leela, are set to float their initial share-sales this month to collectively mobilise over Rs 11,000 crore, investment banking sources said on Monday.

Of the six firms, Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries will launch their IPOs this week.

Borana Weaves will float its Rs 144-crore IPO on May 20, while Pune-based Belrise Industries' Rs 2,150-crore IPO will open on May 21.

The remaining four companies -- Schloss Bangalore Ltd, which operates Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Arisinfra Solutions Ltd and Scoda Tubes are expected to file their IPOs next week.

Moreover, the firms will announce their price bands this week, the investment banking sources said.

Together, these six companies are expected to raise Rs 11,669 crore.

Overall, there has been a slowdown in new listings as only 10 firms came out with their IPOs in 2025 so far, owing to volatility in the equity market driven by a combination of global and domestic factors.

This shift followed a remarkable 2024, in which 91 maiden public issues collectively raised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, driven by robust retail participation, a resilient economy, and booming private capital expenditure.

Despite the slowdown, an impressive number of documents are getting filed and waiting for market conditions to stabilize.

According to Axis Capital IPO Market Update May 2025, 57 companies have received final observations from the markets regulator and another 74 firms are awaiting final Sebi's observations, which is necessary to float public issues.

These companies planning to raise funds through IPOs are staggered across sectors such as solar/renewables, co-working spaces, pharma-healthcare, cable-wire-electrical, tubes-pipes, manufacturing, chemicals, realty, Indian arms of global MNCs, and even film entertainment among others.

As for Schloss Bangalore, the company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of stocks valued Rs 2,000 crore by promoter Project Ballet Bangalore Holdings (DIFC) Pvt Ltd, according to the draft papers.

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics Ltd, is aiming to raise Rs 3,500 crore from a fresh issue of equity shares.

Technology-driven construction material provider ArisInfra Solutions Ltd plans to garner Rs 600 crore via initial share-sale and Gujarat-based Scoda Tubes' IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 275 crore.