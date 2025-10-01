IPO optimally priced to ensure long-term shareholder valuation: LG Electronics India

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) After setting the price band for its massive Rs 11,607 crore IPO at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share on Wednesday, LG Electronics India said the initial offering was "optimally priced" to ensure long-term shareholder valuation.

The Indian arm of South Korea's conglomerate also said it is looking to double the capacity after the commissioning of the third manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, at an investment of USD 600 million, in November next year.

"Our valuation is a mix of market sentiments and our fundamentals. We believe it is very optimally priced and it will create a long-term valuation for our shareholders," Sanjay Chitkara, Chief Sales Officer at LG Electronics India, said in a media interaction post an IPO road show held here.

At the upper end, the company is valued at around Rs 77,400 crore.

The IPO will open for subscription on October 7 and close on October 9, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for October 6, the company said in a public announcement.

"We are proud supporters of the Government of India's Make-in-India initiative. We are expanding local sourcing of raw materials and components, accelerating the use of automation and renewable energy such as solar power, and establishing our third manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh," said Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India Ltd.

Stating that the proposed IPO marks a symbolic step forward, reaffirming LG's unwavering commitment to grow together with India, he said LG Electronics India currently provides over 26,000 direct and indirect jobs across the country.

This will be the second South Korean company to tap the Indian stock market, following the listing of Hyundai Motors India Ltd in October last year.

The IPO, entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore shares, representing about 15 per cent stake, by the South Korea-based parent.

Since the public issue is completely an OFS, LG Electronics India will not receive any IPO proceeds. The funds raised will go to the South Korean parent.

LG Electronics India is a leading player in major home appliances and consumer electronics. The company's products are sold to both B2C and B2B customers in India and abroad. It also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for all its products.

The company manufactures and sells products, including washing machines, refrigerators, LED TV panels, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves. It has manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Pune.

Currently, the company has a substantial capacity in its two plants. "We are doubling it up, and the span of investment would be almost 5 years, and we are expecting by 2029 our entire production lines would be operational from our third plant, Sri City," Chitkara said.

The recent rationalisation of the GST rates is a direct enabler for the company's business, and it will lead to the growth and demand of its products besides premiumisation, he added.

"Apart from this, it has improved the affordability of products, mainly the premium products. So, customers with a limited disposable income within the same budget can upgrade their products to even more premium products," he pointed out.

It will also create an opportunity for cross-selling, where instead of one product, the company would be able to pitch two products to our consumers, he said.

On the future demand, Chitkara said that the company is catering to a massive and structurally growing economy where the TAM (total addressable market) is USD 41 billion, and it is growing with a compounded annual growth rate of 14 per cent CAGR, as per an industry report.

"Our products are highly under-penetrated, with only 4 per cent of households having a microwave oven, 12 per cent air conditioners and 21 per cent washing machines. So, there is a tremendous scope, if we compare it to other developed economies. We are already sitting at 80-90 per cent penetration, and our products are just basics," Chitkara stated.

He said the company has also moved into manufacturing super premium products in the domestic market, and premium products have consumption and demand in developed economies.

The company endeavours to increase the access of premium products to the tier-2, tier-3 towns in India, he noted.

Chitkara said the export at the company currently accounts for 6 per cent, amounting to USD 160-million of the bottomline. Over the last financial year, it grew by 45 per cent.

With LG present across 141 countries, the demand for its appliances is growing every year internationally, and the parent wants to double the production pool to create an alternate manufacturing hub, which is going to be India.

"Currently we are exporting to 46-47 countries, mainly Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia, but in the time to come, we will definitely expand the number of countries, we will add some newer geographies and some newer product categories for our export," he said.

"We would be adding on our new geographies not only in the underdeveloped economies like South East Asia, and this one (the upcoming Andhra facility). We would be adding more to Europe as well as other developed economies," said Atul Khanna, Chief Accounting Officer at LG Electronics India Ltd.

On the impact of the tariff issue, Chitkara said these are some of the short-term challenges and LG, being a more diversified company, has not been impacted by the development, as its export exposure is not to the US.

"India's fundamentals are very strong despite all external issues, and India will remain a very robust consumption-based economy. We have a very large consumer base here, and the way organisation is happening and the middle class is expanding, India will remain a very strong economy for our products," he said. PTI IAS BAL BAL