IPPB to provide doorstep digital life certificate services to EPFO pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) State-run India Post Payments Bank will provide doorstep digital life certificate services to EPFO pensioners under a memorandum of understanding signed between the two organisations, an official statement said on Monday.

Under this collaboration, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) will leverage its wide network of over 1.65 lakh post offices and 3 lakh postal service providers (Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks) equipped with doorstep banking devices that are used for digital process of face authentication technology and fingerprint biometric authentication to assist EPFO pensioners in submitting their Digital Life Certificates.

"India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to provide doorstep Digital Life Certificate (DLC) services to its pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995," the statement said.

The digital life certificate (DLC) helps pensioners verify themselves online instead of coming to the office physically for verification every year. It eliminates the need for them to visit bank branches or EPFO offices to submit traditional paper-based certificates.

The MoU was exchanged between IPPB, MD and CEO , R Viswesvaran and EPFO, Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC) Ramesh Krishnamurthi during the 73rd Foundation Day of EPFO.

"EPFO will bear the cost of issuing Digital Life Certificate entirely, making the service free for their pensioners," the statement said.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) had introduced the Doorstep Service of Digital Life Certificate in 2020 for generating JeevanPramaan for pensioners using Aadhaar enabled biometric authentication to reduce the turnaround time for issuance ofJeevanPramaan.

“This partnership with EPFO reinforces IPPB’s mission to bring essential financial and citizen services to every doorstep in India. With our technology-enabled postal network and trusted last-mile reach, EPFO pensioners—especially in rural and semi-urban areas—will now be able to complete their life certificate submission seamlessly, with dignity and convenience," Viswesvaran said.

To avail the service, EPFO pensioners will need to contact their postman or Gramin Dak Sevaks or visit their nearest post office, provide Aadhaar number and pension details for Aadhaar linked face authentication or fingerprint biometric authentication, according to the statement. PTI PRS PRS MR