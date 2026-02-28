Iran-Israel conflict: International flights from Amritsar airport affected

Chandigarh/Amritsar, Feb 28 (PTI) The Amritsar International Airport on Saturday issued an advisory for passengers, saying some flights have been impacted because of airspace closure in the wake of conflict between Iran and Israel.

According to the advisory posted on X, a SpiceJet flight to Dubai was diverted to Ahmedabad, while an Air India Express flight to Dubai International Airport has been cancelled.

An IndiGo flight from the Amritsar airport to Sharjah was diverted to Surat International Airport in Gujarat, as pert detail of impacted flights.

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Amritsar has been cancelled.

The flights, which were diverted to Ahmedabad and Surat, are now returning to the Amritsar airport after refuelling, it said.

"Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates. Safety and passenger convenience remain our top priority," the airport authorities said on X.

The US and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with the first strike reported near the offices of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. PTI CHS VSD MR