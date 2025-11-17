IRB Infra Developers shares climb 4 pc

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers on Monday climbed 4 per cent after the company bagged a package toll-operate and transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh for Rs 9,270 crore.

The company's stock rose 3.78 per cent to close at Rs 44.53 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it went up by 3.12 per cent to settle at Rs 44.30 per piece.

In the intraday session, the scrip of the company jumped 7.04 per cent and 6.96 per cent to hit a high of Rs 45.93 and 45.95 per share, on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

In volume terms, 9.8 crore equity shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers were traded on the NSE, while 54.73 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 388.17 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 84,950.95, and the broader NSE Nifty rose by 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 26,013.45.

On Saturday, IRB Infrastructure Trust said it has bagged a package Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Uttar Pradesh for an upfront consideration of Rs 9,270 crore.

The project is part of NHAI's asset monetisation programme announced earlier.

IRB Infrastructure Trust is the private InvIT (infrastructure investment trust) sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states across the parent company and two InvITs. PTI HG HG MR