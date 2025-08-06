IRB Infra reports 10 pc rise toll revenue to 548 cr in July

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Wednesday posted a 10 per cent rise in its toll revenue to Rs 548 crore in July 2025 compared to Rs 499 crore in the same month last year.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 147.6 crore to the total revenue collection in July, up from Rs 155.2 crore in July 2024.

With Rs 70.9 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in July 2025, up from 63.3 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 67.5 crore from Rs 58.4 crore in July 2024, which is the third largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company, said, "We've seen a strong start to the second quarter, outperforming the previous quarter on the toll revenue front. Despite the seasonal impact of monsoons, we remain optimistic about sustaining this growth momentum. With the festive season onset in India, we foresee a further uptick in traffic volumes and toll revenues."