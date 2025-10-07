IRB Infra reports 11 pc rise in toll revenue to Rs 557 crore in September

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Tuesday posted an 11 per cent rise in toll revenue to Rs 557 crore for September 2025 compared to Rs 502 crore in the same month last year.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 138.6 crore to the total revenue collection in September, up from Rs 136.8 crore contribution in September 2024, IRB said in an exchange filing.

With Rs 70.4 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in September 2025, up from Rs 60.7 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 67.5 crore in September 2025 from Rs 58.4 crore in September 2024, which is the third largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

The Lalitpur Lakhnadon NH44, which was added last year, collected Rs 37.2 crore toll revenue last month, higher from Rs 34.6 crore in September a year ago.

"Despite the extended monsoon impacting traffic, September 2025 toll revenue rose by 11 per cent, showing notable resilience. The GST reform, announced in August and implemented in late September, caused temporary softness in goods movement, slightly moderating the upside. Looking forward, the onset of the festive season is expected to maintain sustained toll revenue growth in the coming months," Amitabh Murarka, Dy CEO of the company, said.

IRB is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states. PTI ABI ABI MR