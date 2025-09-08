IRB Infra reports 12 pc rise toll revenue to Rs 563 cr in August

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Monday said its toll revenue rose by 12 per cent to Rs 563 crore in August 2025 compared to the year-ago month.

Toll collection revenues stood at Rs 503 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed a significant share of Rs 147.7 crore to the total revenue collection in August, up from Rs 142.1 crore contribution in August 2024.

With Rs 73.7 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the second largest contributor to the revenues in August 2025, up from Rs 68.7 crore last year.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs 69.1 crore from Rs 57.5 crore in August 2024, which is the third largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

TOT-12 project Lalitpur Lakhnadon NH44 collected Rs 36.1 crore toll revenue against Rs 34.3 crore a year ago.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the company, said, "Toll revenues for August 2025 recorded a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth, stronger than previous month, backed by continued underlying economic growth.

“This performance is particularly noteworthy given the adverse impact of weather conditions on traffic across certain assets. With the onset of the festive and holiday season, we anticipate a further strengthening of this growth momentum in the coming months." IRB Infra is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states. PTI ABI ABI MR MR