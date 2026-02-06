IRB Infra reports 15 pc rise in toll revenue to Rs 750 crs in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Friday posted a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in its toll revenue to Rs 750 crore in January 2026 compared to Rs 650 crore in the same month last year.

The toll revenues include earnings of IRB InvIT Fund (Public InvIT) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private InvIT), IRB said in an exchange filing.

Of the total 24 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 162.7 crore in January 2026, up from Rs 155.2 crore in January 2025.

Contribution of IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway rose to Rs.84.4 crore in January 2026 from Rs 69.9 crore in January 2025, which is the second largest in the aggregate toll collection, it said.

With Rs 77.8 crore, IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) was the third largest contributor to the revenues in January 2026, up from Rs.67.8 crore last year.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the IRB Infra, said, "We are positively encouraged by the year-on-year traffic growth across our portfolio in January 2026. This momentum is expected to accelerate with the commencement of toll collection on TOT-17 from January 23, 2026, with early collection trends in line with our bid estimates." IRB is India's leading and largest toll road infrastructure developer in the highways segment. PTI ABI ABI MR