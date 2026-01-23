IRB Infra starts toll collection on sections of NH-27, NH-731

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure and Developers on Friday said it has commenced toll collection on the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur section of NH-27 and Lucknow-Sultanpur section of Lucknow-Varanasi NH-731.

In a statement, IRB Infrastructure and Developers (IRB Infra) said that the toll collection started following the upfront concession fee payment of Rs 9,270 crore to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and after achieving financial closure.

The company began toll collection through the project SPV, IRB Harihara Corridors, for a revenue-linked concession period of 20 years.

"This corridor (of NH 27) has exceptional cultural and spiritual significance as it connects India's most revered religious and cultural cities. It will play a vital role in enabling safe, efficient, and seamless travel for millions of pilgrims and commuters, while contributing meaningfully to regional development," Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director of IRB Group, said.

IRB Infrastructure Trust had emerged as the highest bidder for NHAI's TOT-17 bundle, comprising two highway corridors, viz., the Lucknow-Ayodhya-Gorakhpur (NH27) and the Lucknow-Sultanpur stretch of Lucknow-Varanasi (NH731), with an aggregate length of 366 kms.

It received a Letter of Award on November 14, 2025. The project SPV signed a concession agreement with NHAI on December 12, 2025.

Mumbai-based IRB is India's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of around Rs 94,000 crore in 13 states. PTI ABI DRR