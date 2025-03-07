IRB Infra toll revenue rises 18 pc to Rs 529 cr in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Friday reported an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in toll revenue to Rs 528.7 crore in February.

Its revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 462.2 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in an exchange filing.

Out of its 17 tolls, the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 140.9 crore to the total revenue collection in February, followed by IRB Ahmedabad-Vadodara Super Express Tollway (Rs 63.9 crore), it added.

The company collected Rs 31.5 crore in toll revenue from CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura, NH 79).

The per day toll revenue has gone up to Rs 19 crore in the month under review against Rs 16 crore in February 2024.

IRB Infrastructure Deputy CEO Amitabh Murarka said, "The budgetary provisions are expected to set further growth momentum in toll revenue in view of the expected upward traffic trend across our assets in 12 states, primarily on account of the allocations to transportation infrastructure, tourism and consumption-based sectors". The persistent toll revenue growth is one of the indicators to adjudge and evaluate the economic growth of the nation, he added.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states. PTI ABI BAL BAL