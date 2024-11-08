IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 21% to Rs 540 crore in Oct

New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure has posted a 21 per cent rise in its toll revenue to Rs 539.6 crore in October.

Revenues from the toll collection business stood at Rs 447.8 crore a year ago, IRB said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Of its 17 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 142.6 crore to the total revenue collection, followed by IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway, which contributed Rs 66.2 crore, it said.

The company collected Rs 32.7 crore in toll revenue from CG Tollway (Chittorgarh to Gulabpura NH 79).

"Following a good first half in FY25, the third quarter has begun on a strong footing, marked by robust toll collection growth in October 2023. We expect this positive trend to continue, driven by the festive season and increased holiday travel," Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure, said.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. It is the country’s largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states.