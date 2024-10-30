IRB Infrastructure Developers Q2 profit rises 4 pc to Rs 100 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday reported 4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 99.86 crore for September quarter FY25.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 95.74 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal declined to Rs 1,751.16 crore from Rs 1,874.50 crore a year ago.

The company said its toll collection in Q2FY25 rose 25 per cent (including projects under Private InvIT).

"The Q2FY25 looks fine, specifically on the toll collection front, which has shown consistent robust year-on-year growth, despite impact of heavy monsoon resulting into traffic disruptions in some of the assets." "We expect improved performance in the remaining quarters in view of the exit of monsoon season, coupled with set-in festive season and the pace consolidation in the development of under construction projects post monsoon season," IRB Infrastructure Developers Chairman & Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

IRB Infrastructure Developers has an asset base of Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states across the parent company and two InvITs. PTI BKS BKS ANU ANU