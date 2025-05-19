IRB Infrastructure Developers Q4 profit grows 14 pc to Rs 215 cr

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday posted 14 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 214.7 crore for March quarter FY25 driven by rise in revenue from operations.

It had logged Rs 188.8 crore net profit in the fourth quarter of preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,149.2 crore from Rs 2,061.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses were lower at Rs 1,895.3 crore as against Rs 2,060.1 crore in January-March FY24.

In entire FY25, the company's net profit surged to Rs 6,480.6 crore from Rs 605 crore in FY24.

On April 9, IRB Infrastructure posted 23 per cent year-on rise in its toll revenue to Rs 6,360 crore for financial year 2024-25.

"The results are promising, with a strong 23 per cent growth in toll revenue over last year, outpacing the national growth rate of 12.5 per cent. Although the first half was impacted by general elections, we witnessed robust growth in the second half of FY25," CMD Virendra D Mhaiskar said.

The two TOT projects that commenced operations during the year have been encouraging and exceeding estimates. With the government's push for PPP projects in the Union Budget, the company remains focused on expected higher momentum in BOT and TOT (Build-Operate-Transfer and Toll-Operate-Transfer) bid line-up.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.

It is the country's largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer with an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states. PTI ABI ANU ANU