IRB Infrastructure net profit grows 45 pc to Rs 202 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure on Thursday posted an over 45 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 202.4 crore in the June quarter of FY26, supported by higher revenues.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 139.9 crore in the April-June period of the 2024-25 financial year.

According to an exchange filing, its total income rose to Rs 2,164.5 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,971.6 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from services was at Rs 1,865.9 crore, higher from Rs 1,852.9 crore in Q1 of FY25.

In a statement, the company said Q1FY26 toll revenue has risen 8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,555 crore in Q1FY25.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said, "Looking ahead, with India's GDP outlook remaining strong supporting robust market opportunities and the Government’s continued thrust on PPP-based infrastructure, we are primed to capture the next wave of opportunities. The combination of organic growth from our existing assets and the addition of new projects positions us for a sustained, accelerated growth." PTI ABI ABI MR