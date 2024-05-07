IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 29 pc to Rs 503 cr in Apr

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in revenue from toll operations to Rs 503 crore during April 2024.

It had earned a revenue of Rs 388 crore from toll collection during the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

"After witnessing a 24 per cent growth in toll collection in FY24 over the previous year, to have a robust growth of 29 per cent at the start of the new year looks to be much promising," said Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, IRB Infrastructure Developers.

The government's focus is on infrastructure development, especially on the roads and highways segment. The company expects that the toll collection momentum will have an upward trend in FY25, he said.

Out of 17 toll assets, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 140.7 crore to the total revenue collection in April, up from Rs 137.2 crore in April 2023, the company said.

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 80,000 crore in 12 states. PTI ABI DRR