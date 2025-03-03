IRCTC, IRFC upgraded to Navratna status, Railway Minister complements

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The government has approved the upgradation of IRCTC and IRFC to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprises on Monday, an official statement said.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of ₹4,270.18 crore, PAT (profit after tax) of ₹1,111.26 crore and a net worth of ₹3,229.97 crore for FY 2023-24, the press note said.

It added, “IRFC ( Indian Railway Finance Corporation) is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of ₹26,644 Cr, PAT of ₹6,412 Cr and a net worth of ₹49,178 Cr for FY 2023-24.” Congratulating both the CPSEs, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on X, “Congratulations to team IRCTC and team IRFC on being upgraded to Navratna status.” PTI JP HIG