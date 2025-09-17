Irdai Chairman Ajay Seth launches Bima Sugam India Federation website

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) chairman Ajay Seth on Wednesday launched the official website of Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF).

The launch marks the first visible step in building India's pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for insurance, aligned with the national vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' and the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047, a statement said.

Seth said Bima Sugam represents a critical step towards creating India's Digital Public Infrastructure for insurance, and this initiative will empower policyholders, deepen insurance penetration, and ensure transparency and fairness across the value chain.

"The launch of the website today is an important milestone, and I am confident that with collective industry commitment, the vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' — as part of the Prime Minister's mission of Viksit Bharat 2047 — will become a reality," he said.

The website was launched in the presence of industry CEOs, senior IRDAI officials, and the Bima Sugam leadership team at the IRDAI headquarters in Hyderabad.

Bima Sugam is a digital platform designed to bring all insurance services under one roof. It will allow users to browse and choose from a wide range of life, health and general insurance plans offered by different companies.

The platform aims to simplify the entire insurance journey, right from policy selection and purchase to claim settlement and renewal through a completely paperless process using just the policy number. PTI DP DP SHW