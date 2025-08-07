IREDA loan book reached Rs 79,941 cr in Apr-Jun quarter: CMD

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) State-owned IREDA's loan book reached reached Rs 79,941 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 29 per cent since 2020-21, its Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said on Thursday.

The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), provides financing for renewable energy and energy efficiency projects nationwide.

IREDA has been instrumental in enabling the renewable energy transition with over Rs 2.49 lakh crore sanctioned and Rs 1.63 lakh crore disbursed as of Q1 FY26 (June 30, 2025), Das said, addressing the shareholders at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"Our loan book has grown at 29 per cent CAGR since FY21, and reached Rs 79,941 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating profit has also shown strong momentum with a 49 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth this quarter," he said.

Das said IREDA is also expanding into emerging sectors such as green hydrogen, e-mobility, and ethanol, while consolidating company’s leadership in traditional renewable energy sectors including solar, wind, hydro, biomass and cogeneration. PTI ABI ABI MR