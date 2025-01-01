IREDA loan disbursement up 41 pc to Rs 17,236 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has logged 41 per cent loan disbursement growth to Rs 17,236 crore in the December quarter.

As per provisional figures, IREDA sanctioned loans worth Rs 31,087 crore in the third quarter, marking an extraordinary 129 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) rise compared to Rs 13,558 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to a company statement issued late Tuesday evening.

Loan disbursements also witnessed significant growth, increasing by 41 per cent YoY to Rs 17,236 crore from Rs 12,220 crore a year ago, the statement said.

The outstanding loan book surged by 36 per cent, reaching Rs 69,000 crore as of December 31, 2024, compared to Rs 50,580 crore last year.

"IREDA's outstanding performance reflects our unwavering commitment to driving India's renewable energy transition.

"The 129 per cent growth in loan sanctions underscores the increasing confidence of stakeholders in our capabilities and our pivotal role in supporting green energy projects," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of IREDA, said in the statement. PTI KKS SHW