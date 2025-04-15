IREDA net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 502 cr in Mar qtr

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) State-owned IREDA on Tuesday reported a 49 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 502 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Its revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,904 crore in the fourth quarter, the company said in a statement.

For FY25, the company said its profit after tax (PAT) was the highest ever at Rs 1,699 crore, up 36 per cent compared to FY24.

Its revenue from operations also grew by 36 per cent YoY to Rs 6,742 crore in FY25.

As of March, the company said its net worth was at Rs 10,266 crore, up 20 per cent YoY.

The company has registered a 20 per cent growth in loan book to Rs 76,282 crore in FY25.

"IREDA's sustained growth in revenue, profitability, and loan book underscores our strategic focus towards financing India's renewable energy ambitions.

"We remain committed to being the enabler of India's green energy transition through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships," its Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.

IREDA, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation. PTI ABI SHW