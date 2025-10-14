New Delhi: State-owned IREDA on Tuesday posted a 41 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 549 crore in the September quarter, backed by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 388 crore in the July-September period of FY2024-25, IREDA said in a statement.

During the second quarter, the company's revenues from operations climbed by 26 per cent to Rs 2,057 crore from Rs 1,630 crore in the three-month period a year ago.

The loan book grew 31 per cent to Rs 84,477 crore against Rs 64,564 crore in Q2 FY25.

Loan sanctions rose by 145 per cent to Rs 21,408 crore compared to Rs 8,724 crore in the year-ago period.

While disbursements were 81 per cent higher at Rs 8,062 crore from Rs 4,462 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

As of September, the company's net worth was Rs 12,920 crore, up 38 per cent over Rs 9,336 crore a year ago.

"IREDA's consistent growth across quarters underscores our strategic focus and execution excellence. Expansion in loan book and strong financials...highlight our role as a key enabler in India's clean energy ecosystem," Pradip Kumar Das, its Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) functions as a non-banking financial company (NBFC), with a focus on financing renewable energy projects across India.