IREDA pays homage to Manmohan Singh

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Officials of state-owned IREDA on Friday paid homage to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who died on Thursday at the age of 92 years.

The board of directors and officials of the company also observed two minutes of silence to pay their respects.

IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das said, "His leadership and wisdom continue to inspire us as we strive to contribute to the nation's progress. On behalf of the IREDA family, I extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family." PTI ABI TRB TRB