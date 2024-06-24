Ireda sanctions Rs 37,354 cr loan in FY24

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) State-owned Ireda sanctioned Rs 37,354 crore loan and disbursed Rs 25,089 crore in FY24, the company's CMD PK Das said on Monday.

In the company's annual general meeting, the CMD also said that the net worth stood at Rs 8,559 crore at the end of the March quarter, a company statement said.

"IREDA achieved its highest-ever sanction of Rs 37,354 crore and disbursement of Rs 25,089 crore in FY24," Das said.

Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and power efficiency/conservation.