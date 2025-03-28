IREDA secures 26 bn Japanese Yen ECB facility from SBI, Tokyo

New Delhi: State-owned IREDA on Friday said it has secured a 26 billion Japanese Yen External Commercial Borrowing facility from SBI's Tokyo Branch, including a green shoe option of 10 billion Japanese Yen.

This five-year unsecured facility is set to strengthen IREDA's global market presence, the company said in a statement.

"IREDA has signed a facility agreement today for raising external Commercial Borrowing (ECB) from SBI, Tokyo Branch for JPY 26 billion, including a green shoe option of JPY 10 billion.

"The landed cost (after hedging) is expected to be below 7 per cent, making it more cost-effective than similar-tenure loans in the domestic market," it said.

The company's Chairman & Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said the facility will enable the company to diversify its resource base and optimize costs, enhancing our lending operations to support India's renewable energy sector.

The transaction reflects the strong confidence of global investors in IREDA's financial stability and growth potential.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) is a non-banking financial institution under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.