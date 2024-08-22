Ireda shares rallies over 8 pc on fundraising plan

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (Ireda) on Thursday rallied over 8 per cent after the company said its board will consider a proposal to raise Rs 4,500 crore by issuing shares.

On the NSE, the stock of Ireda jumped 8.37 per cent to close at Rs 258.95 apiece.

The scrip of the company climbed 7.64 per cent to end at Rs 257.15. In the intraday trade, shares of Ireda advanced more than 11 per cent to hit a high of Rs 265.75 and 265.70 apiece on the BSE and NSE, respectively.

On the volume front, 8.71 crore equity shares of Ireda were traded on the NSE, and 62.31 lakh shares of the company changed hands during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 147.89 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 81,053.19, and the NSE Nifty went up by 41.30 points to end at 24,811.50.

Ireda on Wednesday said its board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through issuance of shares in its meeting on August 29.

The funds would be raised in one or more tranches through Further Public Offer (FPO) / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) / Rights Issue / Preferential Issue or any other permitted mode or combination, subject to the statutory or government approval, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Ireda, under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is engaged in providing finance to mainly renewable energy projects.

The fundraising assumes significance as India has an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and needs to add about 50 GW capacity per annum to achieve the goal.